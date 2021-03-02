Bird carcasses pile up in Durbanville after suspected poisoning

Cape Town - The Wildlife Department of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA was left horrified after arriving at the site of dead and dying peacocks in Skilpadvlei Drive, Durbanville. The SPCA said that they were alerted by the South African Police Services (SAPS) about the dead and dying birds yesterday (Tuesday) morning. “Our Wildlife Department was horrified on arrival by the sight of the dead birds. Five adult peacocks were collected and transported to the SPCA for assessment and monitoring,” the SPCA said. “One subsequently passed away en route to the SPCA animal hospital in Grassy Park. Twenty-two carcasses were collected, of which 12 were adult peacocks, 7 were juveniles/peachicks, 1 was a ringneck dove and 2 were laughing doves.” The SPCA said that it is suspected that the birds may have been poisoned.

“We are calling on the public to come forward with information related to the cause of the sick and dead birds, and/or information on who may be responsible.

“We are also asking the public to keep an eye out for any affected birds in the area that may need urgent assistance or intervention. It does not appear as though peacocks are the only affected birds.”

The SPCA said that it was investigating the matter further and would be working closely with the police.

Information can be given to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA anonymously on 021 700 4158/9 during office hours, or 083 326 1604 after hours.

Cape Argus