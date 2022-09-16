Bird flu cases confirmed at Boulders Penguin Colony, visitors urged to be on alert

Cape Town – Four bird flu cases have been detected in the Boulders Penguin Colony, with more suspected, according to the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP). TMNP management has alerted the public that the Western Cape Veterinary Services and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) have confirmed that four new bird flu cases and 7 suspected cases have been detected in the Boulders colony.

TMNP said this strain of the avian influenza virus had been detected in a range of wild seabirds (African penguins, Cape cormorants, swift, sandwich and common terns, and Cape gannets) since May 2021. It said the virus had a low risk for humans, but posed a threat to domestic poultry. “There are currently an estimated 3 000 penguins in Simon’s Town, so the affected numbers are still very low at this stage. South African National Parks (SANParks), Western Cape Veterinary Services, City of Cape Town, Sanccob and other seabird rehabilitation centres are closely monitoring the situation and will assess the need for further action.

“TMNP and its conservation partners are also taking precautions to reduce the spread of the virus. This includes limiting access to the breeding colony, including researchers, and applying strict disinfection of footwear when staff leave the colony,” said TMNP spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton. Dead and sick birds will also be removed and transferred to Sanccob for assessment and possible testing. The avian influenza virus is spread between birds through faeces and other body excretions and by people handling sick birds.

“Even though the virus is unlikely to infect humans, precautions should be taken. Gloves and masks should be worn if handling birds. Any equipment, including vehicles and protective clothing that could be contaminated, should be disinfected,” Howard-Clayton said. Affected birds are weak and may look tame, cannot fly, show signs of tremors or twitches and seizures or loss of balance, and one or both eyes may be droopy or cloudy. Visitors have been urged to not approach, touch or handle the birds. Visitors should also shower, change and clean their shoes and clothes before visiting other seabird colonies or poultry farms to prevent contamination from one site to another.

TMNP said that closing the Boulders colony to visitors was not justified at this stage, but visitors must keep to designated boardwalks. Visitors are asked to look out for any suspected bird flu cases and to report sick and/or dead birds to TMNP management by phoning 021 786 2329/ 021 780 9100 or to Sanccob at 021 557 6155. Alternatively, contact the penguin rangers at 064 844 9075. Cape Argus