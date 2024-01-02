Birth of 253 babies recorded on New Year’s Day in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness announced the birth of 253* babies at Western Cape public health facilities on January 1. The total number reported from midnight (12am) on New Year’s Day was 107 boys and 146 girls.

The first was a boy, was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital at midnight, weighing 4 060g, to Mantombi Ndabezimbi. The second baby, a girl, was born at Khayelitsha District Hospital at 12.15am, weighing 2 960g, to Sanelise Maku. The third baby, another boy, was born at Worcester Hospital at 12.24am, weighing 1 695g to Caroline Hanekom.

The department added that it also welcomed three sets of twins that were born at Grabouw Community Health Centre, Tygerberg Hospital and Paarl Hospital. Western Cape Health and Wellness MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, said: “With January 1 signalling the beginning of a new year, we as the Department of Health and Wellness are truly blessed to be entrusted with the delivery of these young ones. “As the parents begin this new chapter of their lives, we encourage them to take note of the importance and impact the first 1 000 days has on a child’s life.

“In the next few years, we implore that children are given nutritious diets, that they are kept current with their immunisations, and that they enjoy a healthy and safe living environment. As MEC, I wish everyone a Happy New Year,” said Mbombo. The department congratulated the parents on the safe delivery of all the new arrivals on January 1. They said they look forward to being a part of their development journey, and also thanked to all their staff members, including midwives, for “their hard work and dedication on this special day”.