Bishop Lavis community leaders stand up for residents to avoid another 2017 'massacre'

Cape Town - Following three recent shooting incidents in Bishop Lavis, local community leaders and activists say they have been driven to take an active stance against the ongoing violence that could see them revisiting 2017 when 17 people were killed in the space of two weeks. The different groups and organisations will this coming Friday host an interactive prayer walk in the area.

They will walk to the sites of three recent shooting incidents, including the scene where a 2-year-old was shot and seriously wounded, and the scene of the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman. The lead facilitator of the prayer session, the Bishop Lavis Action Community (Blac), said they had arranged for various faith organisations to host and participate in the demonstrative walk to show a united front against the ongoing killings of vulnerable residents. Blac spokesperson Amanda Davids said: “We cannot have another massacre like the one we had in 2017, we can’t go back to that time.”

Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the recent shooting incidents have left the community tense and on edge. Lindhorst said the forum accompanied by various faith leaders and community safety organisations, visited the families of the recent shootings in support. “These families are completely devastated this is not easy to come to terms with. Trying to make sense of how someone can live peacefully after shooting an innocent child or after killing a young woman can drive you mad.