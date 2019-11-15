Bishop Lavis cop murder: 'My grandmother heard the shots and went to the window'









Crime scene experts are on the scene of a shooting incident in Bishop Lavis where a 52-year-old Lieutenant Colonel attached to the provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand goods Control (FLASH) unit was shot dead Thursday morning. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Residents in 11th Street, Bishop Lavis, where a 52-year-old police officer was shot and killed on Thursday, believe that this murder was a hit carried out with precision. Now they are demanding that police intelligence infiltrate Clarke Estate, the direction in which the perpetrator apparently fled, and find out who was behind the callous murder. Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Kay had just pulled out of his driveway when an unknown gunman shot him through the window of the driver side of his car. Residents said it appeared as if the perpetrator had waited for Kay and struck at the right moment. Paramedics declared him dead on scene. A large crowd gathered and was later joined by Brigadier Novela Potelwa and Andre Lincoln, head of the anti-gang unit (AGU).

Crime scene experts are on the scene of a shooting incident in Bishop Lavis where a 52-year-old Lieutenant Colonel was murdered. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

It is alleged the official had just got into his vehicle at 6:50 when an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired several shots at him. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Kay was stationed at the police's provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control (Flash). He was not married and stayed with his 81-year-old mother.

A family member, Kim Kay, said: “All of us, including people in the street, were shocked by the incident that claimed the life of Andre. I’m very concerned about my granny.

"He looked after her for years and now he is gone.

“My grandmother heard the shots and went to the window. She called us immediately and everyone rushed here.

“The police were already on the scene and he had passed on.

“He was very kind and always willing to help people. He was Ma Alice’s right hand. She is very sad.”

Acting Police Commissioner Sindile Mfazi has conveyed his condolences to the family of Kay, who has been described as a dedicated police official.

Premier Alan Winde said he was both saddened and angered to hear the news of Kay’s death.

“Saddened because another senseless violent crime has cut short the life of another Western Cape resident, and angry because this province has lost a dedicated police officer, who was working to make this province safer.

“It is totally unacceptable that the law-abiding citizens of the province are under attack, while criminals walk our streets without fear or consequences,” said Winde.

Local ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said people of Bishop Lavis and Bonteheuwel had lost a very good police officer.

Potelwa said Kay's colleagues and family members were receiving trauma counselling.

A total of 29 police officers died in the line of duty between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. Their names were added to a wall of remembrance at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might help to arrest Kay’s murderer to contact the Anti-Gang Unit hotline on 0800664264.

* Additional reporting by Saafia February

