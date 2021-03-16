Bishop Lavis family plea for funds for Baby Aqeefah’s lifesaving surgery

Cape Town - A Bishop Lavis family are urgently trying to raise funds for a lifesaving surgery for their infant daughter.

Warmly referred to as “Baby Aqeefah”, the spirited 11-month old was given a sign of hope after doctors informed her parents that they would be able to perform the surgery in Joburg, however at a cost of between R350 000 and R500 000.

Mother Shanaas Snell, 36, proudly shared that her daughter will be celebrating her first birthday on March 31, after she was informed at 20 weeks into her pregnancy of her unborn daughter’s life-threatening condition.

“When she went to Red Cross Hospital, they tried to see what was happening inside of her and saw that her heart was very critical and she spent two weeks there and then went for follow-ups every month. They did some scans and that is when they said to call in my husband because they wanted to have a conversation with both of us.”

They were informed that if they could fix Aqeefah’s artery and heart, she could live for 30 to 40 years, but because they were unable to have the operation performed, it was not certain just how long she would be with the family.