Bishop Lavis man busted after trying to hide mandrax and tik in pencil bag

Cape Town - Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers in Bishop Lavis busted a man who stowed mandrax tablets and tik (crystal meth) away in a pencil bag, which he attempted to discard on top of a structure’s roof. Officers attached to the Leap were patrolling in Kleinberg Weg, Bishop Lavis, past a well-known drug house.

Outside a suspicious male saw the officers and dashed inside, shortly before midnight on Monday, May 30. Leap members were quick to react and pursued the suspect to the back of the premises, where he had attempted to discard a pencil bag on top of the roof of another structure. In the pencil bag, officers found 68 full mandrax tablets, 63 half tablets, 10 satchels of tik, and 1 big bag of tik not yet cut.

Also in the suspect's possession was cash believed to be from the proceeds of his crime, amounting to R2923. Picture: Supplied While leaving, officers saw a blue CCT solid waste bin bag and upon closer investigation discovered it to be filled with dagga weighing 1.7kgs. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: "I am immensely proud of our officers and their management structures for building such an effective unit within our law enforcement division.

“Just two years ago not many knew about our Leap officers, now today almost every community engagement I attend, everyone asks for us to send them the Leap officers." “The Leap teams are specifically deployed to the worse affected SAPS stations, as according to the official annual data released by SAPS,“ Smith said. “As additional budget becomes available, the City of Cape Town partnership with our Western Cape government then allows the next batch of officers to be trained and deployed to the next station on the list."

“While Leap still cannot be everywhere, our Metro Police Gang and Drug Task Team is a small but highly effective unit and is ready to assist other communities in a similar fashion. “We encourage our communities to continue bringing us the anonymous tip-offs, we'll then take care of the rest." Cape Argus