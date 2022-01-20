Bishop Lavis police lose soccer match to residents, but instead win over community's support

Cape Town - Residents from the V-block area in Bonteheuwel say they are encouraged by amends being made with the community by Bishop Lavis police seeking to improve and strengthen their otherwise strained relationship. This follows a soccer match between the residents of Vyeboom, Yellowood and Vlamboom streets and police aiming to integrate them into the community.

While the police lost the match on a penalty shoot-out, the residents believed they regained the confidence to fight crime together with the community. Bonteheuwel Community Development Outreach committee member Abdullah Stein said for the first time in over a year the residents came out to watch a match on a playground that had been hijacked by gangsters. “The residents came out of their houses in numbers as they were locked inside for a long time. We organised this soccer game so that the police could win back the lost trust and faith of the community.

“The Bishop Lavis station commander assured the community that this was not the last soccer game and assured the community of constant police visibility from now onwards,” said Stein. There were concerns of poor service delivery raised by the Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum. Graham Lindhorst, of the Bonteheuwel Community Service Centre, said they met the station commander on this and a decision was made to establish a Service Delivery Committee (SDC) to look at service delivery matters.

Lindhorst said the CPF would be part of the SDC and that the committee would meet on Wednesdays. “The SDC will meet with the members that are on the complaints vehicles as well as the members in the Community Service Centres on day shift, including the shift commander. “At this meeting, a report will be presented and discuss 101 complaints received the previous week, notwithstanding the investigation and or disciplinary process to follow.