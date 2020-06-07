Bishops matric class lists their 20 demands as they call out racism, discrimination

Cape Town - After their protest on Friday, the matrics at Bishops Diocesan College have taken a stand against, racism, discrimination and systemic oppression and listed their 20 demands in a memorandum.

The matric learners at Bishops Diocesan College held a protest and drafted a memorandum documenting a list of their demands and experiences of racism and discrimination which they handed over to the school.

"We are approaching you as a matric year in its entirety, and not as a certain demographic or minority, to demand that action is taken to ensure that every one of our fellow students are treated as equals within a system that has, for so long, treated them as anything but." the pupils said in a memorandum (which can be seen in full below).

Pupils from more than 20 elite Cape high schools have also exposed what they deem blatant racism at private and former Model C schools.

This is the list of demands that Bishops matrics want to be implemented at the school: