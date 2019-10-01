Bit of gloom for Western Cape after economic performance slumps









There was gloomy news on the economic front for the province on Monday when it was revealed that the economic performance declined to just 0.2% last year. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency Cape Town - There was gloomy news on the economic front for the province on Monday when it was revealed that the economic performance declined to just 0.2% last year from 1.2% in 2017. The slowdown in the Western Cape was largely due to the drought-related decline in output in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector, which also weighed on output in the related agri-processing manufacturing sector. This is just some of the information that is contained in the Provincial Review and Economic Outlook (Pero) and Municipal Economic Review and Outlook (Mero), both tabled by Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier during a special sitting of the provincial legislature yesterday afternoon. The publications also provide a taste of what’s to come, ahead of the 2019 Western Cape Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement later in the year. Maynier said: “The Pero and the Mero tell a story that is not always what we want to hear, but that we must hear, and which we must confront in the Western Cape.”

The Mero estimates that the Cape metro’s economy grew at 1% in 2018, which was a slower growth rate than in previous years.

“If this persists, it is likely that the metro’s economy may stagnate,” warned the MEC.

However, it was not all doom and gloom on the economic front.

The MEC forecast that agriculture and agri-processing were expected to be the fastest-growing sectors in the province’s economy as they recover from the contraction caused by the drought in the Western Cape.

“Overall, we expect the provincial economy to expand by an average of 1.6% over the next five years between 2019 and 2023.”

Maynier spoke of a "rebound in employment in the Western Cape” and said the province has a higher than average labour force participation rate of 66.5%.

“This means that 66.5% of the working-age population are part of the labour force in the Western Cape,” he said

There are 2.5million people employed in the province compared with 2.2 million people five years ago.

Maynier said that this meant “employment increased by 283000 or at an average annual growth rate of 2.4% per year, which is higher than the national average annual growth rate of 1.6% per year in the five years between 2014 (first quarter) and 2019 (first quarter) in South Africa".

