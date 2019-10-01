The slowdown in the Western Cape was largely due to the drought-related decline in output in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector, which also weighed on output in the related agri-processing manufacturing sector.
This is just some of the information that is contained in the Provincial Review and Economic Outlook (Pero) and Municipal Economic Review and Outlook (Mero), both tabled by Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier during a special sitting of the provincial legislature yesterday afternoon.
The publications also provide a taste of what’s to come, ahead of the 2019 Western Cape Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement later in the year.
Maynier said: “The Pero and the Mero tell a story that is not always what we want to hear, but that we must hear, and which we must confront in the Western Cape.”