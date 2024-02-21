Black Axe ‘romance scammers’ liable for extradition to US

Seven alleged members of the notorious Black Axe syndicate that swindled women out of large sums of money – under the pretence that they were in romantic relationships – have been found liable for extradition to the US as there was sufficient evidence to warrant their prosecution. Perry Osagiede, Enorense Izevbiege, Franklin Osagiede, Osariemen Clement, Collins Otughwor, Musa Mudashiru and Prince Ibeabuchi Mark are wanted in the US for working as a collective to contact potential victims via email or social media, including online dating websites.

Judgment against an eighth suspect, Toritseju Otubu, who applied for his extradition enquiry to be separated from his co-accused, is expected to be delivered on April 12. The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday found the accused liable for extradition under the Extradition Act 67 of 1962. This comes after the eight suspects were arrested and charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft – all under US law.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the suspects pretended to be engineers in South Africa to make women fall in love with them before scamming them out of money. “Using false identities and representations, the respondents and their co-perpetrators would convince victims they were in romantic relationships with the online personas they fabricated, which often purported to be engineers and managers working on a project in South Africa. “The respondents would then sway their victims to send money directly or to permit others to send money through their financial accounts to South Africa.”

The case started in January 2022, with all respondents appearing under one case number. They initially argued the merits of the admissibility and authentication of documents from the US, which that country relied on for the extradition application. After arguments by advocate Robin Lewis and senior State prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst, the court ruled in favour of the State. After that ruling, Otubu applied to have his extradition hearing separated from that of the other respondents in the matter, which was granted.

The NPA managed to prove its case for extradition of the accused beyond any reasonable doubt. After delivering judgment, the court ordered, in terms of Section 10(1) of the Extradition Act 67 of 1962, that the accused be sent to Pollsmoor Prison to await the decision of the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services regarding their surrender. They may appeal the order of the court within 15 days.