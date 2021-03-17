Black citrus farmers reap fruits of transformation project

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A transformation project for black citrus farmers is being celebrated by the industry for having achieved a 40% increase in production during the 2019-2020 citrus season. The Citrus Growers Association’s (CGA) Grower Development Company (GDC) announced that several farms and black growers have increased output by over 40 000 cartons, with one black grower increasing production by 99 000 cartons in just one year. The CGA-GDC, said that last year, black citrus growers produced over 400 000 cartons of fruit for South African grocery stores and supermarkets. In addition, more than 75% of black citrus growers in South Africa export their produce to global markets. CGA-GDC general manager Lukhanyo Nkombisa said: “The harvest records also reveal that, locally, black citrus growers have increased output to domestic markets by 55% since 2019.” Nkombisa said: “These figures show that the growth of the citrus industry in recent years has been inclusive, and that transformation, one of the fundamental objectives of the organised citrus industry, is picking up pace.”

“The citrus industry has spent over 10 years creating structures such as the Citrus Grower Development Chamber (CGDC) to assist, guide and advise the CGA-GDC on the needs of black citrus growers, so that the GDC may provide them with the support they need to thrive.”

The CGDC is run by black producers who ensure that the citrus industry is committed to supporting initiatives that will result in the establishment of an inclusive citrus industry, with a sound transformation agenda.

According to the national Department of Agriculture, these transformation initiatives are partly made possible by the new statutory export citrus levy, gazetted in December last year by Minister Thoko Didiza.

The levy will be funded by 1 250 citrus growers over the next four years with 20% of the new levy being allocated to the development of black citrus growers.

Meanwhile, the department has sent out an alert to citrus farmers regarding Asian citrus greening disease, also known as Huanglongbing (HLB).

The disease which is insect vector transmitted poses a huge threat to all citrus industries in the world.

A department statement said: “Considering the socio-economic value and the impact that citrus production has in the country, this pest must be taken seriously because citrus contribute immensely to job creation and economic growth.”

Department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said: “Though not present in South Africa currently, this specific strain has already been detected in Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania.”

Ngcobo said: “A national survey to enhance the chances of early detection of the disease as well as the vector forms part of the department’s strategic plan.

“Department officials have met their counterparts in Kenya, to map a way forward on how to deal with HLB in Kenya and to minimise its introduction into southern Africa.”

Cape Argus