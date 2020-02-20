Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi, assisted by the Cape Bar Council, took Justice and Correctional Services Minister Justice Ronald Lamola and the LPC to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
The litigation stems from a process in March when Mayosi received the third most votes in an election of the provincial LPC.
However, she was not allowed to take up her position because she fell short of the prescribed racial and gender composition set by Lamola and the national LPC. She was replaced by Andre Paries.
In terms of the quotas, 50% of LPC members must be men, 50% must be women, of which there must be four black lawyers, two white lawyers, two black and two white advocates.