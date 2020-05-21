Black River in dire state as anti-pollution activists prevented from cleaning litter

Cape Town - The Black River has been left in a dire state since lockdown restrictions began because anti-pollution activists were prevented from going out to pick up the litter found in the water. The litter along the river can be seen from the N2 and M5 interchange, including the surrounding areas. Before the pandemic, groups of volunteers would often go and pick up waste found along the river bed but are fearful to do so now due to the risk of contracting the virus. #SeaTheBiggerPicture non-profit organisation chairperson Chris Kraus said: “The majority of the litter is coming from the storm water system and storm water canals running through the neighbourhoods. “The lockdown has forced most people to stay at home, thereby increasing the amount of waste produced in the areas upstream. Normal cleaning services have also been affected and this has had a knock-on effect of additional waste accumulating in the system.” Kraus said the absence of the volunteers who would usually clean up the river was very noticeable as plastic visibility increased tremendously. There is also a risk to life as the river contains human excrement.

Georgia McTaggart, founder of the NGO Help Up, said: “Most of the litter around the river is discarded by vagrants who sleep around the area. This has always been a problem but with less pedestrian traffic there is less trash being thrown from cars, etc.

“We can attribute the waste in some areas directly to homeless people as they sleep in the reeds and leave their trash where they sleep. This washes into the river when it rains.”

McTaggart said many homeless people relied on recycling to earn an honest living and with recycling centres being closed over lockdown, they hoard packaging in the hope of receiving cash for it when the lockdown ends.

“My greatest concern is for the well-being of our workers and volunteers.

“The raw sewage flowing down our rivers is a serious concern as untreated sewage is likely to contain the pathogen and we would be taking risks with the health of our team.

“When permitted, we would only clean upstream if provided with a full hazmat suit. We do not take working in that waste water lightly,” she said.

Kraus said the recycling industry is also feeling the brunt of the lockdown restrictions and waste pickers who have been servicing the collection points have come under huge pressure since recycling facilities were closed for four weeks.

