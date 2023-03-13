Blaze destroys parts of Exotic Animal World in Klapmuts

Cape Town - Exotic Animal World workers were left shocked as one of their team members found their building on fire. Helani Briers, one of the managers, said a staff member who had come in early saw the blaze and raised the alarm. “Firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent enclosures, for which we are extremely grateful,” said Briers.

Previously known as Butterfly World in Klapmuts and serving as a rescue and rehabilitation centre for 25 years, the sanctuary lost most of their belongings in the fire and they would appreciate help getting their place back to normality again. Briers said: “We have lost our food supply. The damage to the building and animal kitchen is extensive. It is extremely traumatising for our staff who are still working to attain a full assessment of the situation. We are dealing with immense loss.” Despite the loss and damage, the team is also left worried about the health condition of their animals.

Picture: Supplied "Although the adjacent enclosures were unaffected by the fire and the birds and animals in them are unscathed, we are closely monitoring them for possible smoke inhalation. A veterinary nurse is on site assisting with that. "It is going to take time for all involved to come to terms with what happened. In the meantime, the support from the local community and beyond has been overwhelming. "We have cordoned off the affected area and remain open to the public. To everyone who cares in this extremely difficult time, a heartfelt thank you," said Briers.