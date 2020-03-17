Blaze that swept TMNP has left its scars, firefighters dousing hot spots

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The blaze which damaged homes and gutted several vehicles on Sunday afternoon has been largely contained. Occupants of a handful of homes in Clifton had to be evacuated while close to 100 people on Table Mountain and Signal Hill were also told to evacuate the area. Scores of firefighters remained on the scene monitoring and dousing hot spots on Monday, with seven who sustained injuries receiving medical treatment. Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said no property was in danger and the fire was contained. “Fire crews, in conjunction with Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) and Working On Fire (WOF) crews, monitored the areas throughout the night.” “As we enter day three of this incident the City's Fire & Rescue Service has scaled down it's staff and appliances.

“We are monitoring the area for hotspots and flare ups at this stage,” Carelse said.

“Seasonal firefighting crews will assist as from Tuesday morning in conjunction with TMNP and WOF.”

Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said at least 33 people had been evacuated from Table Mountain and 65 from Signal Hill. Smith said they would advise on when it was safe to return to the area.

Smith said a decision was made to evacuate a handful of homes in Nettleton Road, Clifton, on Sunday night. “The City made emergency shelter available at the Clifton Community Hall, but this was not required by the evacuees.”

Smith said the City extended its best wishes to the seven firefighters who had been injured.

“We can confirm that there has been damage to property, but a full assessment will get under way once the fire has been extinguished,” Smith said.

TMNP spokesperson Lauren Clayton said the unpredictable weather conditions which led to the rapid spread of the Tafelberg Road fire, made it necessary for the fire management team of SANParks to request emergency reinforcements.

Clayton said the fire, which started along Tafelberg Road below the Table Mountain Aerial Cable Car precinct, burnt about 60hectares of vegetation, including fynbos and old pine stands.

“SANParks has appointed Enviro Wildfire Services to do an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire, which will be announced at a later stage.”

She said TMNP dispatched three Huey helicopters and one fixed-wing Spotter plane to wet down actively burning areas on Monday.

[email protected]