THE women who have made a success of the Blikkiesdorp Knitters project in Delft. Rusana Philander

Cape Town - A group of housewives from Blikkiesdorp and Delft who started a knitting project to generate an income hope to knit a new image of their crime-ridden communities. Every Monday the group come together at the community centre in Blikkiesdorp. Here they have not only taught each other to knit, but the venture has also become a place where the women can unwind.

Blikkiesdorp Knitters project co-ordinator Sandra Marais said the initiative has grown over the years.

“It started out as just a group of women who came together and knitted. Now we are taking all the beautiful items to markets and exhibitions, where we sell them.

"From this the women earn an income so that they can put food on the table. But they can also come here to unwind. The area does not have a lot of social clubs for women,” she said.

One of women in the group, Cynthia Bell, 53, said the bed socks and pillow covers she knits were quite popular.

“People especially buy them during the winter. I have been knitting since I was a young girl and enjoy it. We are now teaching our children to knit,” she said.

Mary Tshijolo, 64, also a member of the group, said: ”We go on regular outings outside Blikkiesdorp, which I enjoy. And with the money we earn with the knitting we can buy food.”

Lavonna Marinus, 48, added: ”This is a great project. With all the crime in Blikkiesdorp this has been fantastic. But we also need a project in the area for the young boys,” she said.

Blikkiesdorp in Delft was started 10 years ago.

Today, 10 years later, close to 20000 people are living in in the area. It is a temporary residence area.

