Bloekombos and Kraaifontein water supply to be affected by maintenance, City warns

Cape Town - Consumers in the Bloekombos and Kraaifontein areas have been asked to reduce their water consumption on Wednesday and Thursday as maintenance will leave them with slightly lower-than-usual water pressure. This comes as the City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department will be doing critical maintenance at the Wemmershoek Waste Water Treatment Works from 7am on Wednesday, December 8 until 7am on Thursday, December 9.

This urgent work will require that the plant be shut down during this period to enable the work to be done safely, the City said. “The City has planned to reduce the impact of the critical maintenance work on consumers as far as possible. This includes filling the reservoirs supplied by the Wemmershoek Water Treatment Works to maximum capacity in advance. “Consumers in the Bloekombos and Kraaifontein areas may, however, still experience slightly lower-than-usual pressure on the day,” the City said.