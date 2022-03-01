Bloekombos Secondary teacher shot dead in the street before the start of school

Cape Town - Police in Kraaifontein have opened an investigation into the killing of a Bloekombos Secondary School teacher, whose body was found in the community early on Monday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the body of a 37-year-old man, was found in Zenzile Street, Bloekombos, with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

“The case is currently under investigation, and police have not yet made any arrests at this stage,” Traut said. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that it was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident, which happened just a few minutes before the start of the school day. Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The WCED was deeply saddened to hear about the death of a teacher allegedly outside his house this [Monday] morning. He was a Grade 11 and 12 isiXhosa teacher.

“Our thoughts go out to the family, friends and the school community during this difficult time. The department has arranged for counselling support for the school.” Commenting on the incident, Kraaifontein community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Robert Bissette said that the third quarter police statistics had shown great results for Kraaifontein. He said, however, incidents such as these broke down the progress made by police, community safety and residents to make the community a safer place to live.