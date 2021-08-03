Blooming flower season for West Coast National Park

Cape Town - West Coast National Park acting park manager Pierre Nel said their blooming Postberg Section was currently open to all nature lovers and would close again on September 30 with the end of the park’s peak flowering season. "The good rains, which the area has received this year, should make for an excellent flower-viewing season. We anticipate the flowers to be good from the second half of August up until mid-September,” said Nel.

The acting manager advised the public to plan their flower-viewing visits for sunny weekdays to avoid unnecessary crowding at the park. “Weekend days are often very busy with queues developing at the gate, and congestion in the flower viewing areas. The Mooimaak Area will also be open for flower viewing,” said Nel. While visiting the park during its peak flower season, flower species expected to be on display and in full bloom include Suurvy, Elandsvy, Gouwsblom, Bokbaai vygie, White rain daisy, Sporrie, Magriet, and Suituintjie.