Blue Ribbon bakery commended for 'open and transparent' handling of Covid-19 cases

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Following their call for a temporary closure of the Blue Ribbon bakery, the Salt River Community Action Network says it was called by the bakery management to inspect the bakery, milling plant and the factory, to gain a better understanding of the safety precautions they have put in place. According to Premier FMCG Group Marketing & Strategy Executive, Siobhan O’Sullivan, 40 employees have tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement the network said it conducted a site inspection on Tuesday and noted several safety precautions that are put in place. According to the statement, these includes: All staff are currently provided with transport. They do not use public transport. Staff members are picked up, and dropped off directly from home to minimize the Covid-19 exposure risk

Screening for all people who enters the premises has been in place since the lockdown. All those who screen positive are referred to the on-site clinic for further evaluation and where necessary, testing is done.

A spray booth for Covid-19 decontamination has been installed at the factory entrance.

All staff members who have tested Covid-19 positive have been safely self-isolated at home, or at isolation facilities. Blue Ribbon continues to remunerate staff who tested positive and those awaiting test results

"The Salt River CAN would like to commend the Blue Ribbon team for the swift safety precautions they have put in place to protect staff at the factory and the broader Salt River Community.

"It is important that all of us play our role in protecting one another during the Covid-19 pandemic and we thank the Blue Ribbon factory for playing their part and engaging with the Salt River CAN in an open and transparent manner," the statement said.

[email protected]