Blue Route Mall shoppers evacuated after a bomb scare: No suspicious packages found, says SAPS

Cape Town - With police swarming the area, shoppers and workers at Blue Route Mall were unsettled after suddenly being evacuated from the area after news of a bomb threat reached them. SAPS spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said a Kirstenhof police patrol vehicle was contacted via the Community Service Centre (CSC) regarding a bomb threat at 10.30am.

Van Wyk said the threat came from a clothing store at a shopping mall in Kirstenhof, which was presumed to be Blue Route Mall as it fell under the Kirstenhof policing district. The police bomb squad and K9 Unit were dispatched to the scene while staff and customers evacuated the area, Van Wyk said. "After a search by the SAPS bomb squad Blue Route mall was cleared to reopen. No suspicious packages was found.

“A case of bomb threat was opened and is been investigated by Kirstenhof detectives,“ Van Wyk said. In a social media post, Blue Route Mall said: “Dear patrons, this morning there was a bomb scare at Blue Route Mall. Out of an abundance of caution we evacuated the building. “The safety of our customers, tenants and employees is of the highest priority.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Kirstenhof SAPS Branch Commander Captain Alexander 082 4692578.



Video source: #WCEmergency 24 on Telegram