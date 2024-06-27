Blue Train Park in Mouille Point gets an upgrade

Cape Town - The historic Blue Train Park in Mouille Point is undergoing a refurbishment.
In 66 years of operation, the beloved train draws around 20 000 visitors annually.
Now, after decades of braving the elements, the Sea Point Rotary Club is leading the upgrade. Club past president Carl May said the original train is being replaced due to damage caused by sea air and vibrations that have harmed the carriages.
The club hoped to have the “Old Lady” operational by September,
“We see this as a service to Cape Town’s larger community.
“We are providing a service to the kids and the Cape Town community.
“Many people’s lives are positively impacted by the Blue Train’s revenues, which are allocated to different community programmes.
“We use the funds we’ve raised through this for our numerous causes.
“Billions have been raised by the Rotary foundations. For instance, we helped finance a school to teach chefs and we constructed a school in Khayelitsha named said May.
Cape Argus