Blue Train Park in Mouille Point gets an upgrade

In 66 years of operation, the beloved train draws around 20 000 visitors annually.

Cape Town - The historic Blue Train Park in Mouille Point is undergoing a refurbishment.

Now, after decades of braving the elements, the Sea Point Rotary Club is leading the upgrade. Club past president Carl May said the original train is being replaced due to damage caused by sea air and vibrations that have harmed the carriages.

The club hoped to have the “Old Lady” operational by September,

“We see this as a service to Cape Town’s larger community.