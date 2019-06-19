A fight has broken out between developer Blok and Bo-Kaap residents about who must pay the legal costs of about R250000 of their protracted litigation. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A war of words has broken out between developer Blok and Bo-Kaap residents about who must pay the legal costs of about R250000 of their protracted litigation over an interdict. In an affidavit,the residents claim they are unable to pay the legal costs because they are indigent, and want the court to grant an order for the company to pay all legal costs.

In a letter sent to Blok’s attorneys, Tim Dunn, an attorney for the residents, states: “The joinder of my client, who is impecunious in circumstances where your client was all too aware of the inequality in financial resources between the parties, is a further aggravating factor for my client.

“My client feels this is an illustration of an abuse of the court process in order to suppress a working-class community by a company with extensive financial resources,” Dunn said, adding that his client would not accept the withdrawal of the application by Blok Urban Living without a tender to pay the cost thereof.

Residents were due back in court today to argue the issue of cost and who carries it.

In May, the Western Cape High Court postponed Prime Point Properties’ application for an interdict, which had initially been sought by Blok.

In a letter to Dunn by Blok’s attorneys, they said the company would insist on a cost order against the residents should they insist that the company pay the costs of the case.

Secretary of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers association Jackie Poking said in her opposing affidavit: “The Bo-Kaap is a suburb under siege.

“The developers are moving in and conducting themselves in an unacceptable manner, which is disrupting the community.

“The citizens of the Bo-Kaap have a right to protest, provided they do so lawfully.”

