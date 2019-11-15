Cape Town - The historic St Monica’s old age home in Bo-Kaap is up for auction after the developer who acquired the property pulled out “because of tough economic times”.
However, there are concerns that the recent proclamation of the area as a heritage site is driving away developers, and estate agents have warned it could impact on property prices.
According to the developer, Julian Reynolds, the decision to let go the property came amid tough economic conditions, but the change in status of the area had impacted the decision to auction. “The development has a lot of potential. Our main issue is that from a financial perspective our company is under enormous pressure.”
Reynolds said the community wanted a sensitive development and they had been trying to keep up with that request.
“We have been trying to develop and we have gone through the whole heritage process and our intention was never to demolish the property, but only part of it,” he said.