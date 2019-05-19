Gusi ‘Azaad’ Bock shows off the Bo-Kaap to visitors and tourists. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The passion a resident has for the Bo-Kaap area has lead him on a journey in which he shares a different and special experience with visitors and tourists. Gusi “Azaad” Bock moved into Bo-Kaap in 1987 and lives in the area that is filled with colour, culture and interesting stories.

Bock’s fond relationship with the area was stirred by a movement known as Bokag, which was an action group during the ’80s and ’90s representing all organisations that strived for positive change in the community.

“I’ve been living in Bo-kaap for quite a long time and became very passionate about the area. I worked on various issues that affected the community and through this work I became very fond of this community,” said Bock.

The journey to unofficial “tour guide” began when he started educating a group of students about the core issues experienced in Bo-Kaap, such as gentrification, where developers would buy up property in a working class-area. Bock said the community began speaking up about this in 2014 as they saw the heritage of area fading.

“I’d share stories with students and interested individuals and give talks about the oldest houses in the area for free.”

People started approaching Bock through word-of-mouth, and he decided to start giving tourists a more distinctive experience of Bo-Kaap, in comparison other tour guides.

“I started to have walkabouts in the area with groups of tourists and would invite them into my home to get a true feeling of the community.”

Bock said he would stand at the bottom of Wale Street with advertising boards inviting people to go on a local tour with him.

They especially appreciated being invited into his family home, and hearing his personal narratives of his upbringing and that of others in the area. He also offers them a cup of “flou” (weak) tea and koeksisters.

“I take the groups on a tour to the heritage sights, including the Auwal Masjid, the Tana Baru Cemetery, and the oldest homes in Dorp street.”

For more information about what Bock calls “The Bo-Kaap Experience”, email [email protected]

[email protected]