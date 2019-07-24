Boat-building is seen as a great way to boost the potential of the oceans economy. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - In order to harvest the full potential of the oceans economy, NPO Blue Cape is being established to teach youth about valuable boat-building and other ocean-linked skills. Research shows there is huge potential in Cape Town’s oceans industry that provides a step forward for the country in terms of increasing the youth employment rate while at the same time growing the economy.

According to the SA Boatbuilders Export Council (Sabbex), Cape Town’s annual boat-building industry is valued at R1.4billion. Since 2014, the industry had secured investments worth R30bn and created over 7000 jobs in the oceans economy.

Mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said: “As the city, we need to promote the market within this sector and help provide youth with the skills that are in demand.

“The boat industry sector is very large, with areas ranging from technology, marine manufacturing, maintenance and many others.”

Vos said ocean sports were seen to have a major economic benefit.

The research also found there was capacity for future growth in the oceans economy because of the city’s location, workforce, infrastructure and sound governance.

“The young and unemployed need to be trained and developed.

“We also have a lot of unused valuable land and we need to see how this land can be used to benefit the unemployed and grow the economy,” said Vos.

Chairperson of Sabbex Bruce Peder said the industry created approximately 3500 jobs annually.

A big challenge was finding youth with the relevant skills, which is why Sabbex was working on the formation of a non-profit organisation to upskill young people.

“The non-profit organisation, known as ‘Blue Cape’ will focus on teaching the youth the necessary skills about boat-building, marine manufacturing and ocean sports.

“The institution will develop a career path and show the youth the careers they can follow in the oceans industry,” said Peder.

The Blue Cape institution is expected to be opened later this year.

Peder said the oceans industry was very competitive internationally and there was no doubt that this sector would grow, due to the high demand for boats and skilled people.

“We have done the research on what skills are needed in order to drive this industry locally and abroad.”

[email protected]