Bodies of two men found on the rocks at Sea Point beach

Cape Town - The circumstances surrounding the deaths of two men whose bodies washed up at Sea Point earlier this week, are still murky. On Tuesday, the body of a young man was found on the rocks around Milton Beach. Shortly before 2pm, the body of a second man washed up onto the rocks close to the area, ward councillor Nicola Jowell said via her Facebook page.

“SAPS were called and will do the necessary investigations to try to determine what happened and to identify the deceased men so they can try to notify their families,” Jowell said. She said the men are thought to be foreign nationals who could have been sleeping rough in the area. “The local Sea Point SAPS would have any more information as they would be trying to identify the two men,” Jowell said.

Green Point Neighbourhood Watch chair Peter Flentov said he was not sure if the two people had been identified as yet. “The body closest to Graaf’s Pool was the one that washed up first. I don't know how many hours later, a couple of hours later, the other one was found on the rocks. I believe, based on second hand information from a resident who went down to the scene, the man apparently was a Rastafarian-looking person and recognised from the area, apparently a homeless person,” Flentov said. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the incidents and said the causes of death are yet to be determined.