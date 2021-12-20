Body discovered at Gordon’s Bay beach after suspected drowning

Cape Town - A suspected drowning incident is being investigated by the police after a body was discovered in Gordon’s Bay on Sunday. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed the incident and said that the body of a 27-year-old Zimbabwean man was discovered on the beach in Gordon’s Bay, at around 5.20am.

“It is suspected that the victim drowned. However, an investigation is under way and an inquest case docket has been registered,” said Traut. A Gordon’s Bay resident, who requested to remain anonymous, said she saw the body on the beach soon after waking up after 5am. “...a pathology van uplifted the body at about 8.45am. He had a backpack and there seemed to be papers/documents in and also an ID document.

“There are rumours that the man was shot at Macassar (gang related) and his body washed up here,” the resident said. [email protected] Cape Argus