Body found in a canal in Macassar believed to be that of a missing 10-year-old girl

Cape Town - Macassar police have opened an inquest case for investigation following the discovery of a body on Sunday believed to be that of 10-year-old Denecke Persence who went missing on Saturday. The body was discovered in a canal next to the N2 by a search party that was set up immediately after she was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

Community leader Waseemah Flaendorp said when the body was found, it was face down in the water surrounded by tall grass with “a big tyre” on top of it. The family declined to talk to the media, saying that they were awaiting DNA results that would confirm that the body was that of their daughter. However, Flaendorp said the girl’s grandmother and father, who were present, identified the takkies as those of Denecke.

Denecke went missing on Saturday after she was last seen at a shop between the J, K, and L Flats in the area where her grandmother lives. Flaendorp said: Denecke was last seen on Saturday evening by a member of the community who said he had seen her with two to three men. She said these men were described by the community member. “Denecke went from her grandmother’s house on Saturday morning and was seen sitting near the taxi rank on Musica Avenue, waiting for her parents to drive past because they went to the hospital. I think that is where the men got her,” she said.

After half an hour's search at the canal and while they were about to follow another lead, Flaendorp said it was announced that their body was found on the other side of the canal. Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said he would reach out to the Macassar police station to prioritise the investigation. “If this is another murder in our community, we must make sure that this perpetrator is brought to book. If this is the case, I will invest my every effort to make sure justice is served,” he said.