In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a body was found at Tygerberg Station. Picture: Metrorail Commuters/Facebook

Cape Town - A day after a 12-year-old boy died when he allegedly fell out of a train just before it arrived at Maitland Station, in the early hours of Wednesday, a body was found at Tygerberg train station. Metrorail took to Facebook on Wednesday morning and revealed that a single line was operational "between Tygerberg and Parow due to a passenger related incident at Tygerberg."

SAPS spokesperson Captain Jonathan Blankenberg confirmed the incident.

"This office can confirm that the body of an unidentified person was found between the rail lines at Tygerberg station this morning," he said.

"An inquest docket was registered for investigation and a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

On Tuesday, SAPS spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case has been opened into the case of the 12-year-old boy.

"Please be advised that an inquest case has been opened for investigation after a 12-year-old boy fell off the train and was hit by a second train in Maitland."

