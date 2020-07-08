Body found on Table Mountain confirmed to be missing trail runner

Cape Town - Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) has confirmed that the body found on Table Mountain on Wednesday afternoon, is that of a trail runner who went missing on Monday, July 6. According to WSAR spokesperson Johan Marais, the wallet, car keys and clothing found on the body confirmed the runner's identity. “The body will later have to be identified by the family. The location where he was found indicates that he may have fallen from a high location. We extend our condolences to the family, his friends and the trail running fraternity. “WSAR wishes to acknowledge the assistance we had from Working Fire, volunteers from the trail running fraternity and other volunteers who were meaningfully employed in the search without failing to mention our own volunteers for a job well done.” Marias said approximately 500 people, who had formed 61 teams, were on the mountain involved in the search, and without any other casualties accounted for are now retiring.

“The core group of WSAR operatives are doing a debrief before they will also return home.”

WSAR previously said they were alerted to a vehicle parked on Lower Tafelberg Road by the owner's friends, who raised the alarm that the runner might be on the mountain. The search for the trail runner had ended at around 4am on Tuesday morning before continuing again today.

“A vehicle also drove the road towards the blockhouse. Weather conditions were not good. Shortly after midnight the teams reported that the missing person's cellphone appeared to be on the Clifton side of Lion’s Head. Further searchers moved up from a temporary base at Nettleton Road. The search on that side had no result. Fresh searches were done on the contour path.”

A friend of the hiker left a note on his car window: “Kenneth, we are out looking for you. If you are back here, let us know please. The search is based at the cable car.”

