Body-in-freezer murder case delayed for an interpreter

Cape Town - The case against the Zimbabwean man accused of killing his girlfriend and hiding her body in a freezer has been postponed for an interpreter. Brian Miripiri was arrested on December 30 after Busisiwe Mthethwa’s body was found in a freezer. He had reportedly placed heavy car parts on top of her in their Samora Machel home.

Miripiri told the Athlone Magistrate’s Court he wanted a Shona interpreter. Community police forum chairperson Jacqueline Samuels, who was present when the body was found, said blood was spotted and the police searched Mthethwa’s home. “When the officers opened the freezer, there were ‘heavy metals’ in it. When they took out the last one, they found the body. We previously thought the body was chopped up, but she had deep wounds in the head. “The community is still very shocked about what happened to Busi. We are asking communities to come and support us in signing the petition, which now consists of 150 signatures.

“We hope the court will not release this monster, he doesn’t deserve to be back in our communities, he belongs in jail. The way that he was so calm in court told me it wasn’t the first time that he committed such a crime.” The court heard that a domestic violence case was opened against the accused before the murder. Community leader Nomakula Mvumvu said Miripiri was delaying the proceedings.