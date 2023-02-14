Body of a man discovered in a pool of water in Kosovo

Cape Town - Kosovo residents in the B section were shocked after discovering the body of a man in the middle of the street. The unidentified man is believed to be from the area. The circumstances which led to his death remain a mystery.

Street committee member Funeka Sitha said they were awoken by the screams of a resident who discovered the body at about 5am. On arriving at the scene, Sitha said, they could only see the man’s feet. “People who came and introduced themselves as his colleagues told us that they last saw him after 9pm the previous night. From what we were told, we can say that whatever happened to him occurred after that.

“However, no screams or commotion were reported by the community at night for us to suspect that he must have been murdered and we therefore cannot speculate on the cause of death. “Initially, we could not see who the man was, because of the depth of the water, but after he was taken out of the water, he was identified as one of the community members in our street who was living alone. We are now looking for his family.” Sitha said the flooded street where the body was discovered remained an issue that the community had been reporting to the City.

“It’s been more than a month since the water has been there and nothing has been done. “The water was reported last week, the latest, and we have numerous reference numbers to prove that. “The pool of dirty water has been flagged as a health hazard. However, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“We are now worried about what might happen to our kids, as the incident has proven that it is not safe here. “A shop nearby stopped trading because of the flooded street and we have to constantly wear boots.” Following the removal of the body, trucks were already draining the water from the street.