Body of baby boy discovered near dam in Kraaifontein

Cape Town - Amid tension and protests in the area, police discovered the body of a baby boy at a dam in Wallacedene in Kraaifontein on Wednesday. Police, have been maintaining a strong presence in the area, confirmed that the body of a baby was found in the afternoon. "At this stage our detectives are in the process to determine the circumstances and an identification is yet to be made. “Detectives are determining the circumstances and an identification is yet to be made,” SAPS spokesperson Andrè Traut said. “Due to the sensitive nature of our investigation, we will refrain from releasing more information at this stage.

The discovery comes after 11-month-old Akhimbali Mafentile went missing in Wallacedene on Sunday.

According to the Daily Voice, the mother of Mafentile had apparently left the baby at home. She asked a friend to look after him for the night, but when she returned the next day he was gone.

It is not clear whether she left the baby with the friend or asked the friend to go to her house to look after the baby after she had left home.

It known whether the baby was kidnapped or not as the police are still investigating.

Cape Argus