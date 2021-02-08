Body of Bonteheuwel woman discovered with seatbelt around her neck

Cape Town - Police have opened a death inquest docket following the discovery of the body of a 51-year-old woman in Bonteheuwel early on Saturday morning. Shaakierah Lukas’s body was allegedly discovered by her brother in her vehicle at Medlar Street, with a safety belt around her neck. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said it was suspected that she had committed suicide. “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 51-year-old female are being investigated after her body was discovered in her vehicle in Medlar Street, Bonteheuwel, yesterday morning. It is suspected that she was responsible for her own death, and a death inquest case docket has been registered,” Trout said. However, a statement by the Bishop Lavis station commander’s office suggested that the incident was linked to gender-based violence.

“It is alleged that the female was in an abusive marriage, and after a hectic argument with her husband on Friday, February 5, she took refuge with family in Medlar Street.

“The brother of the deceased noticed in the early morning that the gate to the premises was open, and when he checked on the reason, he saw the body of the female, in the vehicle, strangled with the safety belt around her neck,” the statement said.

When the family was approached for comment, the deceased’s brother Deon Lukas said: “We cannot disclose any information on the matter because the family is still working through it.”

Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie appealed to the police to ensure that no stone was left unturned.

“Gender-based violence (GBV) is hugely problematic, the SAPS and criminal justice system are equipped to ensure it is dealt with. I feel that in the SAPS’s initial statement identifying GBV they have a huge responsibility to investigate it thoroughly and not pronounce on this incident before such investigation is complete, such as fingerprints, forensics and witness statements.

“The fact that this incident took place in Bonteheuwel must not mean that less police support and services are deployed. We must ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated,” he said.

McKenzie said he wanted the incident to be investigated as a murder first, and that if not proven, taking all investigations into consideration, then this could be accepted.

“The SAPS must not cut corners, they have a job to do and it must be done thoroughly and properly. We will also petition the courts that no bail is granted to individuals who participate in violence against women. This sort of behaviour is inexcusable. We trust that the SAPS and the justice system will partner with the community to ensure we bring an end to gender-based violence,” said McKenzie.

Community Policing Forum chairperson Graham Lindhorst said: “We need to condemn any form of GBV or intimidation or whatever the case may be. Even if she had committed suicide it was preceded by an argument of such a nature that she then had to leave and do whatever she did.

“Even though the police made a statement about GBV I am told that the husband has not been taken in for questioning. We need to support this anti-GBV narrative and not accept that people get away with certain things.”

