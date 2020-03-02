Body of Hout Bay boy Sibusiso Dakuse found '10 minutes away from home'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - A day before the funeral of Tazne van Wyk, the Elsies River girl found murdered, the body of a 12-year-old Hout Bay boy was found in the reeds not far from his home. A 23-year-old suspect, believed to be the last person seen in the company of Sibusiso Dakuse, is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today, police said on Sunday. The Grade 7 pupil at Sentinel Primary School, went missing after leaving his Mandela Park home to play with his friends on Wednesday. His aunt, Thabisa Dakuse, said when Sibusiso did not come home, an extensive search was conducted by the family, community members and the police. “But sadly, Sibusiso was found murdered on Friday, about 10 minutes away from his home,” she said.

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspect, who was known to Sibusiso, was arrested on Saturday. He was the last person seen with the boy, she said.

“The suspect was arrested as part of an investigation into the disappearance of the child. The investigation, which is at an advanced stage, is yet to determine through forensic testing whether the body found among the reeds on Kronendal Farm on Friday, is that of the missing child,” Potelwa pointed out.

She said more details on the investigation were expected to emerge when the suspect appeared in court today.

“After photos were shown to Sibusiso’s family by the police and pathologists, they agreed the body was that of Sibusiso,” Thabisa said, adding that the family was not satisfied that the police and forensic investigators stopped them from viewing the body.

Thabisa described Sibusiso as a sweet, humble, down to earth and caring child. “He liked to sing, and was also part of the Hout Bay Music Project .”

The Hout Bay Music Project said in a statement: “We are all sad. A young pupil who had just joined the Hout Bay Music Project was found dead in Hout Bay. Sibusiso Dakuse was only 12.

“He was to sing a solo at his first gig with us this month. A sweet and talented boy, his tragic death has left us all shocked.”

The Dakuse family thanked everyone who helped them search for Sibusiso.

The suspect’s arrest came on the same day hundreds of people gathered to bid Tazne van Wyk farewell.

A 54-year-old man has appeared in court with connection with her murder and could face more charges.

[email protected]