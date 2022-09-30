Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, September 30, 2022

Body of Melkbosstrand man located by his dive partner in Yzerfontein

The NSRI seen launching a boat at Yzerfontein. File Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency

Published 55m ago

Cape Town - The body of a local diver who had gone missing while purportedly recreational diving near to Yzerfontein’s Schaapen Island, was found by his diving partner.

NSRI Yzerfontein station commander, Junre Marais, said that on Thursday evening the NSRI team was alerted by a local diver that his dive partner, a man in his 60’s from Melkbosstrand, had gone missing.

"It is believed that they may have been recreational diving near to Yzerfontein’s Schaapen Island. NSRI Yzerfontein duty crew, Yzerfontein Neighbourhood Watch, Darling Farm Watch and the SA Police Services were activated,“ Marais said.

“A Police Dive Unit was placed on alert, (and) family of the missing man joined in a search.

“During a search the body of the man was located by his dive partner on rocks on the shoreline near to where he had reportedly gone missing,” Marais said.

The body of the man was taken into the care of police and Western Cape Government’s Forensic Pathology Services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

The NSRI conveyed its condolences to the family, and commended Yzerfontein Neighbourhood Watch and Darling Farm Watch for their assistance.

Cape Argus

