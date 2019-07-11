Someleze Nkente

Cape Town - Five days after an 11-year-old boy from Langa disappeared while playing in the street in front of his house with his friends, his body has been found in a mortuary. The police had sent out a statement on Monday, asking for help to find Someleze Nkente, but shortly after the appeal his body was found at Salt River mortuary.

The boy, according to his family, was mentally challenged and went missing on Wednesday last week while playing with his friends.

Bukiwe Nkente, Someleze’s aunt, said he had been discovered by the police, apparently after being hit by a car alongside the N2 freeway, on the day of his disappearance.

Nkente said the family in Centane, in the Eastern Cape, were distraught after hearing the news, as they had expected his safe return.

Someleze was living with his grandmother in Centane and was a Grade 5 pupil at Nkente Junior Primary school.

He had been in Langa for the last three weeks for the winter school holidays and was scheduled to return home this week when schools re-opened.

“My family back home is devastated about Someleze’s untimely passing,” Nkente said.

She added that after five days of searching hospitals, clinics and local police stations they had discovered on Monday that he was dead.

“Looking for Someleze has been a daunting and emotional experience for us. We thought we had exhausted all avenues, but would wake up the following day with the hope of finding him alive,” she said.

“Our searches in hospitals and neighbouring areas and police stations yielded negative results until we decided to look at mortuaries.”

Bukiwe said she would remember Someleze as a happy and active child with a good sense of humour.

Someleze’s uncle Mbuyiseli Nkente said arrangements had been made to bury Somezele at Centani, but that it was still too early to confirm when he would be laid to rest.

