Body of missing Seawinds man found on Muizenberg Beach

Cape Town - The search for 35-year-old Greg Gilbert, who went missing more than a week ago at Sunrise Beach near Muizenberg, has reached a tragic end. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) announced that the body, identified by family members, was discovered just before 8am on Saturday at a nearby Strandfontein beach.

The grim discovery came days after Gilbert was reported missing in the surf zone the Monday prior. Initially, reports mistakenly identified the person in the water as an unidentified woman wearing a yellow t-shirt, which was later revealed to belong to Gilbert. He was last seen dressed in a yellow t-shirt, black tracksuit pants, and slippers.

“The body of a man, identified by family, has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and is believed to be the person who went missing in the surf zone at Sunrise Beach, near to Muizenberg, on Monday,” the NSRI said. In a heartfelt message on social media, Candice van der Rheede, who oversees the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, confirmed the identification of the deceased. “The body that was found on November 16 on Muizenberg Beach is confirmed to be that of Greg Cornelius Gilbert who was reported missing at Muizenberg SAPS.

“Our condolences to the family and friends. We pray that the Almighty grants you strength through this terrible time. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” she said. The Cape Argus attempted to contact Gilbert’s family, but they were not available for comment on Monday. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said an inquest has been registered, with further investigations to start following a post-mortem examination.