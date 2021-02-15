Body of ‘rape and murder’ victim found in Gugulethu

Cape Town - The body of a 31-year-old woman was found on a footpath in Kanana Informal settlement in Gugulethu.

It is alleged that she was raped and murdered by a man known by residents. Her father who was on the scene said he was called to the scene this morning and he last saw her before going to the funeral on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Gordon’s Bay police arrested a 51-year-old man for possession of 9 510 crayfish tails. The suspect, who is believed to be involved in the illegal crayfish trade was apprehended by police whilst travelling on the N2 towards Gordon’s Bay from Hermanus.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Police spotted the vehicle in Faure Marine Drive, Gordon’s Bay. They proceeded to stop and search the vehicle, leading to the discovery of several plastic bags containing 9 510 crayfish tails in the back of the vehicle.

“Once charged, the suspect is scheduled to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court. The endeavours of SAPS to tackle the lucrative illegal crayfish trade in the Western Cape, have once again paid off,” said Van Wyk.