Body of unknown man found dumped in a field between Highgate and Camelot

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of the body an unknown man in a field between Highgate and Camelot in the Mfuleni police precinct. The find follows just five days after the body of another man was discovered in Mfuleni in the early hours on Friday.

The man was found wearing a purple tracksuit top and green tracksuit pants, and had a stab wound. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Mfuleni police responded to a complaint on Tuesday and on arrival in Highgate Street, Camelot, they found the body of an unknown male who had sustained a stab wound. He said the victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. Swartbooi said suspects were yet to be arrested, and that the motive for the attack was unknown.

Body found dumped between Highgate and Camelot in the Mfuleni police precinct. Picture: Supplied Sunbird Park Neighbourhood Watch chairperson, Louis Kruse, said reports were that the victim was from West Bank, an area behind Highgate and Camelot. Kruse said the man might have been killed elsewhere and was dumped in the field. “The dumping of the bodies on that field is getting worrisome and we have seen quite a number of people dumped there recently. The recent incident is of a man that was beaten to death and dumped in the same field. We believe this is because the field is overgrown with grass. It makes it convenient for killers to dump bodies there," she said. Kruse called for the clearing of the field and increased police visibility in the area.