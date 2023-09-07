Body of unknown man found in a Lwandle canal

Cape Town - An informal settlement community was left shocked when they made a grim discovery – the body of an unknown man in a canal. The remains were found in the murky water on Tuesday morning, between Simanyene and Pholile informal dwellings in Lwandle, Strand.

The dead man was dressed in a jacket, navy pants and white takkies, but his hands were tied behind his back with rope. Councillor Xolani Diniso said: “It was a male body, which was bound, and his head was covered with a plastic bag. “We asked the residents if they knew the man and they said that they didn’t, and don’t know what happened. They didn’t hear anything on the night or morning.”

Diniso said the informal settlement was small and housed about 200 families who all knew one another. “The man is still unidentified. It is suspected that the man may have been killed elsewhere and then dumped in the canal. “This is very shocking, things like this never happen in the area,” the councillor said.

“The canals are cleaned all the time and on that particular morning a cleaner who was busy there found the body sticking out of the murky waters. She is still in shock, along with all of us.” Diniso appealed to anyone who may know the deceased to come forward. “We are asking for assistance from the public. Those who have missing family members can contact the Lwandle police station and ask for Sergeant Mthokozisi Gama so the man can be identified.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said so far no suspects had been arrested. “Lwandle police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an unknown man was discovered in the Pholile informal settlement on Tuesday morning. Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a plastic bag around his head and his hands tied up. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested.”