Body of unknown man recovered after floating in water at Strand Pavilion

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gordons Bay station commander said the details about how the unidentified man’s body had landed in the water on Tuesday were a mystery. Alan Meiklejohn, the NSRI Gordons Bay station commander, said the duty crew and the City of Cape Town (CoCT) water rescue network were sent to the scene after receiving reports of a body floating in the water on Tuesday.

Meiklejohn said CoCT lifeguards, NSRI Gordons Bay rescue swimmers, Gordon's Bay security and Gordons Bay medical ambulance service, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, the Western Cape Government Health EMS and the SA Police Service responded to the call. “On arrival on the scene, CoCT lifeguards recovered an adult male from the surf zone and on reaching the beach, CPR efforts were commenced by the lifeguards who were joined in their efforts by NSRI medics and paramedics. “After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly, he was declared deceased. It was unknown what led to the incident and at the time the man remained unidentified.

“The body of the man was taken into the care of police and provincial government Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened and inquest docket,” Meiklejohn said. “At the time, no persons were reported missing that may be related to this incident. Police are investigating.” SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said that victim had not been identified. An inquest had been opened.