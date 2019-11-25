Body reportedly spotted at sea as search for missing Cape teens continues









The search for three teenagers who went missing at Rocklands Pool at Sea Point beach on Sunday is continuing. Picture: NSRI/SUPPLIED Cape Town - The search for three teenagers who went missing at Rocklands Pool at Sea Point beach on Sunday is continuing. One person drowned in the incident. The 15-year-old who drowned was reportedly attempting to save his three friends but sadly got into difficulty himself. On Monday morning, Law Enforcement Inspector Wayne Dyason added that another "body is reported to have been spotted floating in the surf at Rocklands beach, Sea Point". "All services on scene but waves are currently making it difficult for SAPS divers to go in and confirm. The scene is still active," Dyason said. National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “There are ongoing search operations... The teenagers were swept out to sea by rip currents.” On Sunday, three surfers recovered one of the teens and signalled to an NSRI rescue swimmer for help. When he reached the surfers, around 200m off-shore, he performed CPR in an attempt to save him.

The surfers and the 15-year-old were brought to shore where CPR was performed but the teenager was declared dead afterwards.

Deon Bing was one of the surfers who assisted in the rescue operations.

“We were there around mid-afternoon and we saw the commotion and went out. When we found the 15-year-old boy we tried to resuscitate him on the surfboard but he wasn’t conscious. We hope that they find the other three teenagers. I can only imagine what a nightmare this is for the parents,” Bing said.

The NSRI said three rescue craft, a police boat and diving unit, EMA/AMS Skymed helicopter and fire rescue divers were assisting.

Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell conveyed her condolences to the teenagers’ families.

She thanked everyone who had been helping at the scene, including the fire department, the

SAPS, paramedics, the three surfers who tried to save their lives, the

NSRI swimmer who performed CPR and to the bystander who bought refreshments for the victims’ traumatised friends.

[email protected]