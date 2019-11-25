Cape Town - The search for three teenagers who went missing at Rocklands Pool at Sea Point beach on Sunday is continuing. One person drowned in the incident.
The 15-year-old who drowned was reportedly attempting to save his three friends but sadly got into difficulty himself. On Monday morning, Law Enforcement Inspector Wayne Dyason added that another "body is reported to have been spotted floating in the surf at Rocklands beach, Sea Point".
"All services on scene but waves are currently making it difficult for SAPS divers to go in and confirm. The scene is still active," Dyason said.
National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “There are ongoing search operations... The teenagers were swept out to sea by rip currents.”
On Sunday, three surfers recovered one of the teens and signalled to an NSRI rescue swimmer for help. When he reached the surfers, around 200m off-shore, he performed CPR in an attempt to save him.