Cape Town - More famously known as the warm-natured vendor selling ice-cream at the Newlands Cricket Stadium, but also a Cape Argus employee, Moegamat “Boeta“ Cassiem has passed away. Cassiem died on Thursday following a long illness and was buried the same day, according to Muslim traditions.

Cassiem worked at Six Gun Grill Newlands for more than 55 years and was warmly embraced by patrons, players and staff. The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) paid special tribute to the much-loved man who sold ice creams. WPCA CEO Michael Canterbury said, “Boeta Cassiem’s memory will forever be etched into the history of this famous ground. His infectious personality resonated with locals as well as international supporters and his passing will leave a huge hole in the overall match-day experience. Our sincere condolences to the family at this very sad time.”

VIDEO: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Six Gun Grill Western Province Acting Head Coach Faiek Davids said, “On behalf of all the players and team management, thank you to Mr Cassiem’s family for sharing their father and grandfather with us for so many years and we wish them love and strength during this time.” The Six Gun Grill WP and Gbets Rocks teams stood for a minute’s silence before yesterday’s T20 practice match between the two sides at Six Gun Grill Newlands. Moegamat “Boeta“ Cassiem has passed away. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Moegamat “Boeta“ Cassiem has passed away. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley expressed his condolences.