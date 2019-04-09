Guests contributed to the celebration, with the aim of raising funds for all the legal matters that the ratepayers association is dealing with. Picture:Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Bo-Kaap community had a celebration on Friday night in honour of all the individuals who had participated in the fight to declare the area a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone (HPOZ). More than 450 guests contributed to the celebration, with the aim of raising funds for all the legal matters that the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association (Bocra) is currently dealing with.

Various speakers addressed the guests, while they enjoyed their snacks. Live bands and singers entertained the crowd.

“We welcome the HPOZ. It's a positive step in the right direction. We look forward to working with the City on the precinct plan for Bo-Kaap,” said Jacky Poking, secretary of Bocra.

There are several legal battles that Bocra is engaged in that require legal advice and guidance.

Developer Blok has accused members of the community of interfering and posing a threat to its developments in the Bo-Kaap.

Blok has taken them to court.

Poking explained that most of the battles required legal expertise. “There's only so much we can do, such as protesting and petitions, but at some point we need lawyers and they don't always come cheap. The legal funds will help us fight the interdicts,” said Poking.

“People must not be under any illusion that the present people in charge of Western Cape don't want us out of Bo-Kaap. When we do vote, we must have one thing in mind - what is best for Bo-Kaap,” said Osman Shaboodien, chairperson of Bocra.

[email protected]