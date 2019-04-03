Residents of Bo-Kaap have voiced concerns about the lack of cleaning and security services in comparison with their neighbour De Waterkant. Sukaina ishmail

Cape Town - Bo-Kaap residents are not impressed with the cleanliness of the area in comparison with neighbouring De Waterkant. The rates that residents pay in De Waterkant, Bo-Kaap and Oranjezicht are similar. However, they all receive different services when it comes to keeping the area clean.

Several residents said Bo-Kaap is in very close proximity to De Waterkant and there is such a notable difference in the amount of crime, degree of homeless people and extent of litter.

Jacky Poking, secretary of Bo-Kaap Civic Association, said: “The City benefits a lot from the area, as they get money out of it, however they are not investing enough into it.”

Osman Shaboodien, Bo-Kaap Civic Association chairperson, said: “There was no structural upliftment in Bo-Kaap since 1994. The difference between the sectors of the city is an historical issue.

“There is still a question of discrimination being raised towards the city, as to why Bo-Kaap lacks the infrastructure and services found in the other areas. People need to be more proactive and need to hold their councillors accountable for the services the area receives. Our councillors are chosen by political parties and sometimes they are also kept under political authorities.

“The vagrants surrounding the area is a problem and the City Improvement District (CID) always seems to chase the homeless people away from other parts of the city into Bo-Kaap,” said a resident of Bo-Kaap.

Dave Bryant, ward 115 councillor, which includes De Waterkant, said: “Areas located closer to the business nodes of De Waterkant are serviced by the Green Point CID top-up cleaners and City cleaning staff.

“With CIDs in place there is more frequent cleaning of the CBD and De Waterkant streets.”

[email protected]