‘Boland killer’ allegedly left trail of broken promises as he lured victims

Cape Town - The former girlfriend of the notorious “Boland Killer” claims one of his alleged victims threatened to report him to police as he owed her money. The 29-year-old woman, who may not be named, is the only survivor of Johan Williams, who is accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering three women over a six-year period.

Williams made headlines in July 2018 when he was apprehended for the murder of missing Kuils River mom Chantell Mathyssen. The 21-year-old mother’s body was found on Aubon Rue Farm just weeks after she was allegedly lured to Wellington by Williams who had promised her a job. Williams, who was arrested in 2018, faces 20 charges which include rape, kidnapping and murder. Addressing the court yesterday, the mother of four testified about text messages between Maria Isaacs, 33, and Williams.

According to the state’s case, Maria was taken by her cousin Magdalena to meet with Williams on June 16, 2018 at Wellington Police Station. Maria then allegedly left with Williams and her family never heard from her again. She was later reported missing. In July 2018, Maria’s body was also discovered on Aubon Rue Farm while her personal belongings were found in Williams’ possession.

She had been strangled. During the same time that Maria disappeared, Chantell also went missing after going to meet Williams, who had promised her a job in Wellington. Maria Isaacs. The 21-year-old mother’s body was found on Aubon Rue Farm on the same day that Maria’s body was found. Addressing the court on Wednesday, the State witness told the court, that she had overheard Williams talking on the phone to Maria about a car that he was supposed to buy on her behalf.