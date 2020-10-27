Boland town left reeling after women’s gruesome murders

Cape Town – The discovery of the bodies of two women in shallow graves and the arrest of a suspect seen dragging the body of a third have left the Boland community of Wolseley in shock. A 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Wolseley Magistrate’s court this morning. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspect was arrested after he was allegedly seen on Saturday evening dragging what turned out to be the body of Bernadine Frans, 20, from Pine Valley informal settlement. Potelwa said, community members also alerted the police to suspicious activity in the Pine Valley area after 11pm. Upon arrival, the police made the gruesome discovery.

She said, on Sunday, the police were called out to the area again where a shallow grave was discovered in an open field by a passer-by. With the assistance of forensic pathology services, a yet-to-be identified woman’s body was dug up from the shallow grave.

“A further search of the area by police led to the discovery of another grave not far from the first one. A second body whose identity, age and gender have not been determined yet, was discovered,” Potelwa said.

She said provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata visited the area where three bodies were discovered.

Frans’s friend Anovuyo Mqungquthu alleged that they were together when the suspect called their friend to his home.

“We didn’t know why he called her but we suspected that he was intoxicated. Then two guys saw him taking her to the bush and when the guys called him he said it was his girlfriend, but he lied.

“It was not his girlfriend, and they did ask him why he was taking her to the bush and why she was not breathing. Then they called the police,” Mqungquthu said.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz welcomed the arrest of the suspect, saying gender-based violence and femicide had no place in society.

He said it was an indictment on society that women should feel unsafe whether at home or walking in the streets.

“I therefore echo the police’s call that anyone with information about the identities of the deceased persons or cause of their death come forward and report such to Detective-Sergeant Pieters.”

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or via the MySAPSApp, or call Detective-Sergeant Ricardo Pieters of Wolseley police station on 0798940195.

Cape Argus